VAULT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $170,013.71 and $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00832083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015724 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars.

