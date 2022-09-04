Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $215.00 at JMP Securities

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.14.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

