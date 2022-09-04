Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.38.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

