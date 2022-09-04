Venus Price Tops $4.85 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Venus has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00024583 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,753.46 or 1.00106892 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064771 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001317 BTC.
- Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001724 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Venus
Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.
Venus Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
