Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $50,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $1,427,000.

Veracyte stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

