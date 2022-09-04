Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,878 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

