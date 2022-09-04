Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 533.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

