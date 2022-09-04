Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,018 shares of company stock worth $4,852,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

