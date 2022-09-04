Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $426,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,566.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 817,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,425,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.31 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

