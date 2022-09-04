Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 4.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 35.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 0.9 %

ASH opened at $99.34 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.