Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 93,106 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2,637.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,106 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

