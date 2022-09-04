Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

