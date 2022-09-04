Viper Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $177,116.16 (VIPER)

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the dollar. Viper Protocol has a total market cap of $177,116.16 and approximately $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viper Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
Viper Protocol Profile
Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.
Viper Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Viper Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viper Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.