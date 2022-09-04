Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,508,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.