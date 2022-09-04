Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Stock Performance

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €32.70 ($33.37) on Wednesday. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €29.30 ($29.90) and a 52 week high of €48.80 ($49.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $574.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.92.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.