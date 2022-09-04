Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 14.4% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $89.17 million and $13.44 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00018844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

