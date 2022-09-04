Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,897.00

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $451,018.07 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Wallet Swap Coin Profile

Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wallet Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wallet Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wallet Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wallet Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

