WELL Reaches One Day Volume of $216,138.00 (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WELL has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $216,138.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,867.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036140 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022148 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WELL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

