Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.29.
Welltower Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:WELL opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54. Welltower has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
