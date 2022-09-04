Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $192.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.