Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,108,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,773,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

