WiBX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.82 Million (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. WiBX has a total market capitalization of $37.82 million and $10,816.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WiBX has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WiBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

WiBX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. The official website for WiBX is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance. Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WiBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WiBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

