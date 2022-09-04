X Financial (NYSE:XYF) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Financial Analysis

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 12.7, indicating that its stock price is 1,170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and X Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 0.85 -$91.15 million N/A N/A X Financial $569.07 million 0.24 $129.52 million $2.04 1.22

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -31.38% -12.45% X Financial 21.41% 18.35% 9.58%

Summary

X Financial beats Pagaya Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

