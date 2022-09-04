Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEBEF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.22.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.