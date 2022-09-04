Xuez Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,174.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a market capitalization of $15,734.26 and approximately $28,174.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xuez has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,359,499 coins and its circulating supply is 4,393,065 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xuez

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.