YAM V1 1-Day Volume Reaches $18,847.00 (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, YAM V1 has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One YAM V1 coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges. YAM V1 has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $18,847.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031345 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002001 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00083550 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00040322 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.
About YAM V1
YAM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance.
Buying and Selling YAM V1
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for YAM V1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.