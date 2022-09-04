YAM V1 1-Day Volume Reaches $18,847.00 (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, YAM V1 has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One YAM V1 coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges. YAM V1 has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $18,847.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031345 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00083550 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00040322 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

