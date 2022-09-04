Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $0.50

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $58.52 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars.

