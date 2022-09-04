Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 494 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

