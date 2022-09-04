Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $15.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $52.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

