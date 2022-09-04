Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in KLA by 29.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $335.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

