ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0229 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $212,510.67 and approximately $15.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00320252 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00112869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00082382 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

