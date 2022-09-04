Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $780,347.28 and $17,899.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

