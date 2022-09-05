12,236 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. 16,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,441. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.