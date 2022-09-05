4,150 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $23,588,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,367. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

