4,386 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 768,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $226,046,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.90 on Monday, reaching $136.47. 2,404,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,053,578. The company has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

