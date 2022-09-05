5,388 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. 35,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

