5,483 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. 769,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,752,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.