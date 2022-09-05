87,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Dow Chemical Co. DE

Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 3.6% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 186,850 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.