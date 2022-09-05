AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELUXY. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.33.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.