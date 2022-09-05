AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELUXY. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.33.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $35.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

