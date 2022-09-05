ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Trading Down 1.9%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.02. 63,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 95,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

