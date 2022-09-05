Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.25.

Shares of ADN opened at C$17.40 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$16.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

