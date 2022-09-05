ACoconut (AC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31,662.00

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $208,409.99 and approximately $31,662.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

