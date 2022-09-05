AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AECOM Stock Down 0.1 %

ACM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,190. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 110.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 207.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 134,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

