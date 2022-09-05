AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,005 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises about 1.0% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of AECOM worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

AECOM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.67. 17,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,190. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.