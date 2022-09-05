Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,352 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NexGen Energy worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in NexGen Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. 380,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,572. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

