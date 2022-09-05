Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 4.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.98. 124,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

