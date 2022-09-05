Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSL. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $22,068,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $22,416,000. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 524,083 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $7,910,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $7,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.64. 32,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,356. The firm has a market cap of $679.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

