Affinity Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,057 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises about 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $78,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.84. 285,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,490. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

