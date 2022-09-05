AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.68 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.