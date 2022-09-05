AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.68 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Featured Stories

