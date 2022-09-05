Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.83 Million

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $173,344.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.31 or 0.08066514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00186558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00304347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00793115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00624970 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

